Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 11th Feb 2022
KARACHI: The exchange rate of Bitcoin (BTC) in Pak Rupee (PKR) is Rs7,894,620 on Friday, February 11, 202.
The exchange rate of the Bitcoin in relation to the Pakistani Rupee on the chart, the table of the dynamics of the cost as a percentage for the day.
Bitcoin Price in Pakistan – BTC to PKR Rate Today
1 BTC to PKR – Bitcoin Price in Pakistan is Rs. 7,894,620 on 11 Feb 2022.
Check the updated BTC TO PKR exchange rates.
XBT
PKR
|1 XBT
|7,852,460 PKR
|5 XBT
|39,262,300 PKR
|10 XBT
|78,524,600 PKR
|25 XBT
|196,312,000 PKR
Bitcoin Price in Pakistan today – There is no official ISO code for Bitcoins, although XBT is commonly used. The currency symbol is Ƀ.
