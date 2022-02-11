Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 07:07 am
Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 11th Feb 2022

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee

KARACHI: The exchange rate of Bitcoin (BTC) in Pak Rupee (PKR) is Rs7,894,620 on Friday, February 11, 202.

The exchange rate of the Bitcoin in relation to the Pakistani Rupee on the chart, the table of the dynamics of the cost as a percentage for the day.

Bitcoin Price in Pakistan – BTC to PKR Rate Today

1 BTC to PKR – Bitcoin Price in Pakistan is Rs. 7,894,620 on 11 Feb 2022.

Check the updated BTC TO PKR exchange rates.

XBT
PKR
1 XBT 7,852,460 PKR
5 XBT 39,262,300 PKR
10 XBT 78,524,600 PKR
25 XBT 196,312,000 PKR

Bitcoin Price in Pakistan today – There is no official ISO code for Bitcoins, although XBT is commonly used. The currency symbol is Ƀ.

