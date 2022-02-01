Currency update today: UAE Dirham against US Dollar (AED TO USD) on 2nd February 2022

The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to USD was $0.21 and selling rate of 1 Dirham to USD was $0.27 in the open market on February 2nd, 2022.

The currency exchange rate depends on economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc.

UAE Dirham against US Dollar (AED TO USD)

1 AED = 0.27 US Dollar

1 USD = 3.67 United Arab Emirates Dirham



(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)