Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 12:06 am

Currency update today: UAE Dirham against US Dollar (AED TO USD) on 2nd February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 12:06 am
USD TO AED

The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to USD was $0.21 and selling rate of 1 Dirham to USD was $0.27 in the open market on February 2nd, 2022.

The currency exchange rate depends on economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc.

UAE Dirham against US Dollar (AED TO USD)

1 AED = 0.27 US Dollar

1 USD = 3.67 United Arab Emirates Dirham

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Get the Latest Business News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Business News on Bolnews.com.

Read More

45 mins ago
KSE-100 gains 299 points over expected IMF agreement

KARACHI: The benchmark KSE-100 Index remained in a green territory throughout the...
48 mins ago
KSE-100 remains best performing index in region

KARACHI: The benchmark KSE-100 Index posted a positive return of 1.7 per...
50 mins ago
Rupee gains 29 paisas against dollar on external inflows

KARACHI: The rupee gained 29 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday owing...
53 mins ago
Eurozone unemployment hits historic low

BRUSSELS: The eurozone’s unemployment rate fell to a historic low in December,...
5 hours ago
Investors agree $10 billion for controversial Uganda oil project

KAMPALA, Feb 1, 2022 (AFP) - Chinese and French oil giants finally sealed...
6 hours ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan on February 1st, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Bella Hadid pictures
9 mins ago
Bella Hadid opens about her abusive relationships with men and women

Bella Hadid has spoken out about purported abuse in the past. In recent...
21 mins ago
A fairytale wedding for Kourtney Kardashian And Travis BarkerA fairytale wedding for Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker

Us Weekly got a brief report on the current state of Kourtney Kardashian...
FBR Draw list
31 mins ago
FBR unveils software for expeditious process of sales tax returns

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a pilot run...
FBR Draw list
34 mins ago
FBR unveils software for expeditious process of sales tax returns

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a pilot run...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600