Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

27th Feb, 2022. 09:20 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Fed formally adopts investment rules for officials after outcry

AFP News Agency

27th Feb, 2022. 09:20 am
fed
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

WASHINGTON: Top officials at the US Federal Reserve will be banned from holding individual stocks, bonds, cryptocurrencies and certain other investments under new rules adopted on Friday, after controversial trading activity led to high-profile resignations last year.

Under the regulations adopted unanimously by the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), central bank leaders including the Fed chair and vice chair as well as the heads of the regional banks will also not be allowed to hold foreign currency or engage in short selling and margin trading.

In a statement, the FOMC said the rules “aim to support public confidence in the impartiality and integrity of the committee’s work by guarding against even the appearance of any conflict of interest.”

The new rules also specify top officials will be banned from trading “during periods of heightened financial market stress.”

Two regional Fed bank presidents resigned last year following disclosures that they had traded individual stocks in 2020, when the Fed was working to shore up the pandemic-hit economy.

Last month, Richard Clarida resigned before the end of his term as Fed vice chair, after media reports questioned his trading activity in February 2020, just before markets plunged on news of Covid-19 spreading across the United States.

The Fed is in the midst of a leadership shift, with Chair Jerome Powell awaiting Senate confirmation for a second term, alongside Lael Brainard as his vice chair and three new additions to the Board of Governors.

The Republican opposition earlier this week boycotted a vote to advance the candidates’ nominations from the Senate Banking Committee, criticising the views of two of the governor candidates, who were nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden.

The FOMC makes major policy decisions for the central bank, which have ripple effects across global markets.

Read More

11 mins ago
Encashing the youth spirit

Sadia Afrin has her eyes squarely set on her dream job. Afrin,...
13 mins ago
A dream come true

India’s only woman-led unicorn Nykaa made its market debut, tripling founder Falguni...
15 mins ago
Why Dubai is a popular second-home destination

Dubai has cemented its position as one of the top cities for...
16 mins ago
Plucking the best

The Agha Qadir Dad agricultural market, located along the Sukkur Barrage on...
18 mins ago
The era of cardinal

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed by the governments...
21 mins ago
The digital prospects

Despite having relatively low internet penetration, Pakistan is already home to over...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Parts of iron fence
38 seconds ago
Parts of iron fence stolen at F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD: A major chunk of the iron fence at the F-9 Park,...
gazelle companies
1 min ago
Top 10 countries with world’s most gazelle companies

BEIJING: China has the second-highest number of gazelle companies in the world,...
tottenham
2 mins ago
Conte to assess his future at Tottenham

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will assess his future at the troubled club...
hair fall
3 mins ago
Dry, damaged, frizzy hair? Not anymore!

Karachi: Sometimes we can't help but get worried about hair fall after...
Adsence Ad 300X600