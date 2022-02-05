Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 5th February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 5th Feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,548.78.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 218.52 from previous day’s SAR 216.93.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 200.31 from previous day’s SAR 198.85.