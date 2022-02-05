Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 07:30 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 5th February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 07:30 am
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 5th Feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,548.78.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 218.52 from previous day’s SAR 216.93.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 200.31 from previous day’s SAR 198.85.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
+0.73%
Ounce
6,796.76
Yesterday: 6,747.37
Tola
2,548.78
Yesterday: 2,530.27
Gram 24K
218.52
Yesterday: 216.93
Gram 22K
200.31
Yesterday: 198.85
Gram 21K
191.20
Yesterday: 189.81
Gram 18K
163.89
Yesterday: 162.70

Read More

7 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 5th February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 5, 2022)...
8 hours ago
Lexus Unveils Its First All-Electric SUV, the RZ 450e

The official teaser for the 2022 Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV, which...
11 hours ago
Honda Civic 2022 Top of the Line Variant Specs, Features and Price

Honda has unveiled the all-new Civic 2022. The car hasn't arrived yet,...
11 hours ago
Honda Civic 2022 Surpasses Rs. 5 Million Price Tag 

The preliminary prices for the new Honda Civic 2022 have been revealed....
14 hours ago
Currency rate today: Euro, Pound, Saudi Riyal on 4th Feb, 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 4th February 2022, Check updated...
14 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery result Today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 4 feb 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 4 feb, 2022. Today 1 PM,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
57 mins ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 5 February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (5th, Feb 2022)...
Vivo V23e
5 hours ago
Vivo V23e price in After PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Vivo V23e: This is the era of mobile phones...
No safeguard for women
6 hours ago
PSP ends sit-in as PPP accepts all demands

Negotiations between Sindh Government and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP)  succeeded on late...
MS vs PZ
7 hours ago
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi | MS VS PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

MS VS PZ: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 13th...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600