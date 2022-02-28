Adsence Ad 160X600
Petrol Price in Pakistan decreases by Rs 10 per litre: PM Khan
MONDAY: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced decreases the petrol and diesel price by Rs10 per litre on Monday.
Furthermore, the electricity prices have been slashed by Rs5 per unit.
Petrol Price in Pakistan
#BREAKING
Prime Minister of #Pakistan, Imran Khan announces in address to the nation, that Pakistan will import natural gas and wheat from #Russia.
Also announces PKR 10 decrease in petrol prices. pic.twitter.com/7kHbBPCtSO
— AEROSINT Division PSF (@PSFAERO) February 28, 2022
