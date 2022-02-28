Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 08:17 pm
Petrol Price in Pakistan decreases by Rs 10 per litre: PM Khan

Image: File

MONDAY: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced decreases the petrol and diesel price by Rs10 per litre on Monday.

Furthermore, the electricity prices have been slashed by Rs5 per unit.

