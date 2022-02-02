Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 12:43 am

Petroleum products sale record 19 per cent growth in January

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 12:43 am
Businessmen resent petroleum products price hike, demands cut in taxes

KARACHI: The petroleum products sale registered a growth of 19 per cent on a year-on-year basis to reach 1.80 million tonnes in January 2022, a report issued by Arif Habib Limited showed.

On a month-on-month basis, the sales of petroleum products showed a growth of 20 per cent, it added.

The growth in sales is attributable to the massive growth in automobile sales resulting in higher demand of motor spirit (MS), along with the reliance of majority of the industries on high speed diesel (HSD) based captive power generation due to shortage of gas and regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG).

The higher HSD demand from the agriculture sector, and improvement in the economic activity also contributed to the growth in the sales.

MS reported a growth of 17 per cent on a year-on-year basis and 6 per cent increase on a month-on-month basis, settling at 0.74 million tonnes in January 2022.

Similarly, HSD volumes depicted a surge of 36 per cent on a year-on-year basis and 20 per cent on a month-on-month basis, clocking-in at 0.74 million tonnes during the month under review.

Furnace Oil (FO) sales volumes declined 11 per cent on a year-on-year basis as it was recorded at 0.26 million tonnes, whereas on a month-on-month basis, FO offtake witnessed a jump of 103 per cent mainly attributable to higher demand from the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

During the first seven months of fiscal year 2022, the sales of total petroleum products climbed up 15 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 12.91 million tonnes, compared to 11.27 million tonnes during the same period last year.

The product wise data revealed that double digit growth was witnessed in all categories, as MS offtake surged to 5.26 million tonnes, HSD to 5.10 million tonnes and FO ascended to 2.16 million tonnes.

The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) posted a growth of 24 per cent on a year-on-year basis in January 2022, mainly attributed to the sales growth of HSD and MS by 64 per cent and 22 per cent on year-on-year basis, respectively.

The PSO was followed by APL posting a growth of 20 per cent and SHEL portraying a growth of 12 per cent on a year-on-year basis. However, Hascol’s offtake plunged 57 per cent on a year-on-year basis due to significant decline in the MS and HSD volumes.

During the first seven months of FY22, the PSO’s market share went up 4 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Likewise, the market share of APL and Shel remained unchanged at 9 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively, whereas, the market share of Hascol and other OMCs dropped 3 per cent and 1 per cent on a year-on-year basis, respectively.

Read More

2 hours ago
Sambad Lottery  Result 02.02.2022: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Eagle Evening

The Lottery Sambad Results for February 2, 2022 are now available. Keep...
2 hours ago
Morning Lottery Sambad Result: Assam Lottery Results Today

The Assam Lottery Sambad The 02.02.20 results are now available. Assam State...
2 hours ago
Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK 534 results today

The Kerala lottery department will announce the results of Akshaya AK 534...
6 hours ago
Prize Bond Schedule 2022 from JAN 2022 TO DEC 2022

Prize Bond Schedule 2022 from JAN 2022 TO DEC 2022: National Savings...
7 hours ago
Rupee gains against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee made a slight gain of two paisas against the...
8 hours ago
Business-friendly policies make Pakistan most attractive destination: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the business-friendly policies of the government...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Eat these magic mushrooms and reduce depression for five years
40 seconds ago
Eat these magic mushrooms and reduce depression for five years

A chemical contained in magic mushrooms has been demonstrated to cause "substantial...
Easton McMorris
2 mins ago
Ex-West Indies batter Easton McMorris died at the age of 86

Easton McMorris, a former Jamaica captain and West Indies batsman, died at...
PSX
3 mins ago
Pakistan stocks gain 444 points over upbeat financial results

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse closed in the green territory on Wednesday, amid...
5 mins ago
Rupee gains against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee made a slight gain of two paisas against the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600