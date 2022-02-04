Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 04:03 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Rupee continues to recover against dollar

Staff Reporter BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 04:03 pm
Rupee

Image Courtesy: File

KARACHI: The rupee continued its sharp recovery against the dollar and made a gain of Rs1.04 on Friday.

The exchange rate ended at Rs174.48 against the greenback from the previous day’s closing of Rs175.52 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The rupee maintained gaining momentum for the last eight consecutive days since reaching Rs176.98 on January 26, 2022. During this period, the local currency gained Rs2.5, or 1.41 per cent, against the greenback.

Experts said there were multiple reasons for the recovery in the local currency, which included approval of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche, transfer of funds under Sukuks and decline in the import bill for January 2022.

The IMF Executive Board met on February 2, 2022 and approved over $1 billion 6th tranche of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan. This will take the total disbursement by the IMF under the EFF programme to $3 billion to Pakistan and will support the foreign exchange reserves of the country.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country deteriorated sharply. Pakistan’s liquid foreign exchange reserves plunged $397 million to $22.085 billion by the week ended January 28, 2022 as against $22.482 billion by the week ended January 21, 2022.

The dealers said the rupee might also get support, as the latest number of import bill had shown a decline over the previous month after imposition of measures introduced through the mini-budget.

The import bill in January 2022 recorded a decline of 22 per cent to $5.9 billion, compared with $7.58 billion in December 2021, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Read More

9 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today's British Pound to PKR rates on, 4th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
12 mins ago
EUR TO PKR: Today's Euro to PKR rates on, 4th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
15 mins ago
KWD TO PKR: Today's Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 4th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
18 mins ago
TRY TO PKR: Today's Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 4th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira...
21 mins ago
QAR TO PKR: Today's Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 4th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal...
21 mins ago
SBP unveils incentive scheme for exchange companies

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has introduced a new incentive...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Dogecoin to PKR
49 seconds ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today’s Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 4th February 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
OMR TO PKR
3 mins ago
OMR TO PKR: Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 4th February 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
AUD TO PKR
6 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 4th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
9 mins ago
49-member delegation of Command, Staff College Quetta calls on Chief Justice Umar

ISLAMABAD: A 49-member delegation of the Command and Staff College Quetta headed...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600