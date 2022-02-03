Toyota Introduces New Fortuner Commander

Toyota has just launched a new Fortuner version in Thailand. The Fortuner Commander is priced at THB 1,505,000 (PKR 80.11 lac) based on the V trim with 2.4L engine and 2WD, which is THB 39,000 (PKR 2.07 lac) higher than the normal 2.4L V model. The new Fortuner Commander’s manufacture is restricted to 1,000 units and is covered by the company’s 5-year/ 150,000 km warranty.

The Fortuner Commander’s cosmetic improvements include glossy black pieces in the front grille, bumpers, side mirrors, side steps, and rear gate, as well as a black roof. The version rides on new 20-inch wheels rather than the standard model’s 18-inch wheels. The inside features black and red tones on the console and door panels, as well as black and red leather seats with red stitching.

The mechanical changes include new and better front and rear shock absorbers, while the safety features include a 360-degree panoramic view monitor camera system, a Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning system, and a blind spot monitoring system on the side mirrors.

The 2.4L variant already includes bi-beam projector headlamps with auto on/off and follow-me-home function, side mirrors with integrated indicators, welcome lights, and a motorised tailgate. Inside, there’s a 4.2-inch TFT MID display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto support, a Toyota T-connect telematics system, multi-function steering with paddle shifters, push-button engine start/stop, keyless entry, and other features.