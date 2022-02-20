Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 04:13 am
USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 21 Feb 2022

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Dollar Rate In Pakistan

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs175.42 at 8:30 am PST on February 21, 2022.

The USD decreases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs175.86 on Feb 18, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022

Find the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 21 Feb 2022)

US Dollar 175.42 176.85
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
21 feb 2022 Rs. 175.42
18 feb 2022 Rs. 175.86

