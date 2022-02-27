Zong 4G, PTA sign deal to promote gender inclusion in ICT

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G, Pakistan’s cellular and digital services frontrunner and the CSR leader in the local ICT arena, has signed an agreement with the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to promote gender inclusion in the workplace and beyond, a statement said.

Since its inception, inclusion of women at all levels of employment and society has been as critical to Zong’s CSR as social responsibility has been to Zong’s professional ethos. The partnership with the Pakistani telecom regulator also broadens this very vision of gender diversity.

Zong has always worked relentlessly to build and promote a more gender inclusive workplace and society. Besides giving them a chance to prove their mettle at some of the most critical roles, the company provides women with an equal opportunity to excel at the workplace and in society.

By focusing on inclusive growth, Zong has played a pivotal role in the development of women within and outside the organisation. Zong strongly believes that women play an integral role when it comes to a progressive society and realisation of the Digital Pakistan vision. That is the reason why Zong has been accelerating women’s inclusion and empowerment, and taking the lead on this front in the ICT sector.

The gender inclusion agreement with PTA will help Zong broaden its horizon further and explore fresh and innovative avenues to not only to include more women in the workplace and give them the chance to grow in their careers, but also work for their enablement and empowerment in the society.