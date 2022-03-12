BTC TO PKR – Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 13 March 2022

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs6,972,462.99 on March 13, 2022 in the international market.

The rate of BTC increases when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs6922158.94 on March 12, 2021.

Bitcoin Price in Pakistan

