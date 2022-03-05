Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 5th March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 5th March 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,723.63.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 233.51 from previous day’s SAR 233.64.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 214.05 from previous day’s SAR 214.17.