Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 07:46 am
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 5th March 2022

Gold Rate In SAR: To Gold Rate In Saudi Arabia
SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 5th March 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,723.63.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 233.51 from previous day’s SAR 233.64.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 214.05 from previous day’s SAR 214.17.

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
-0.06%
Gram 24K
233.51
Yesterday: 233.64
Gram 22K
214.05
Yesterday: 214.17
Gram 21K
204.32
Yesterday: 204.44
Gram 18K
175.13
Yesterday: 175.23
Ounce
7,263.01
Yesterday: 7,267.23
Tola
2,723.63
Yesterday: 2,725.21

