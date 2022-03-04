Adsence Ads 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 08:55 pm
Kanupp-3 connected to national grid

Staff Reporter BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 08:55 pm
KARACHI: The 1,100MW Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 (K-3) has been connected to the national grid.

Shahid Riaz, director general of Media Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), said that the plant had been connected with the national grid on Friday.

“As of now, this connection is on trial basis and hopefully it will reach full capacity within a month.”

The 1,100MW K-2 nuclear power plant was linked to the grid in March 2021. These nuclear plants will provide clean, reliable and cost-effective electricity.

K-3 is the second Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Pakistan with a generation capacity of 1,100MW. It is projected that K-3 would nearly double the generation capacity of nuclear power plants, substantially improving the overall share of nuclear power in the energy mix.

With the addition of this plant to the national grid, improvement in power distribution and consequent improvement in the economy, is expected.

With these plants in the mix, the number of NPPs being run by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in Pakistan now stands at six. Two of these plants are located in Karachi, while four sites are located at Chashma in the Mianwali district, called Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1-4.

