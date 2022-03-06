Zindigi brings financial empowerment to youth

LAHORE: Zindigi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Education to increase financial literacy and promote financial inclusion across all campuses of the varsity, a statement said.

Kiran Faisal, head of operations of Zindigi and Prof Talat N Pasha, vice chancellor of the University of Education signed the agreement. Senior members from Team Zindigi and University of Education were also present on the occasion.

In line with the regulator’s mission to increase financial inclusion in the country, Zindigi is working closely with the ecosystem partners to increase the accessibility of useful and affordable financial products and services for its valued customers.

With this initiative, the intention is to reach out to more than 25,000 students across all campuses of the university by opening their wallet accounts and teaching them how to invest, earn, save, and manage their earnings smartly. With an aim to increase the digital financial literacy, Zindigi will offer customised services and scholarships, empowering the students to become financially independent, the statement said.

Zindigi serves the next generation of customers with a design philosophy to make banking simple. Loaded with the most innovative product suite in the market, including stocks, mutual funds and request money with a fully customisable app interface, Zindigi is all about the delightful customers’ experience. It is powered by the JS Bank.