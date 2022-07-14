Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Equity market closes up on IMF agreement

Equity market closes up on IMF agreement

Articles
Advertisement
Equity market closes up on IMF agreement

PSX rebounds over IMF programme reports

Advertisement

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse closed in a green zone on rupee recovery amid the government reaching staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said that the government’s decision to reduce petroleum products prices and a slump in the global crude oil prices reducing economic crises played a catalyst role in the bullish close.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares Index gained 1.16 per cent, or 486.14 points, to close at 42,348.91 points. The KSE-30 shares Index gained 1.26 per cent, or 201.28 points, to close at 16,164.93 points.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that the market carried yesterday’s positive sentiments after the official announcement regarding the government and the IMF reaching staff level agreement which will unlock $1.2 billion disbursement.

“Initially, the market opened on a positive note and stayed in the green zone during the whole day. Investors opted to continue value hunting across the board in anticipation of stability on the macro front post IMF programme resumption,” he added.

Advertisement

An analyst at Pearl Securities said that the market had a positive session closing in the green territory led by the official confirmation of the staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the IMF.

“The fund will release $1.18 billion in the next installment, bringing total disbursements under the programme to about $4.2 billion. The news of fresh dollar inflows strengthened the rupee. Additionally, positive sentiment prevailed as the local fuel prices are expected to be lowered today,” he added.

Going forward, the analysts expect the market to perform well due to the clarity of the IMF programme. Hence, recommending investors adopt the “buy on dip” strategy in the upcoming sessions.

As many as 330 scrips were active of which 198 advanced, 101 declined and 31 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 227.84 million shares, compared with the turnover of 164.82 million shares in the last trading session.

The companies which reflected the highest gains included Nestle Pakistan up Rs150 to close at Rs6,000/share, Mari Petroleum up Rs30.60 to close at Rs1,770.29/share.

Advertisement

The companies which reflected the most losses included Colgate Palm down Rs95 to close at Rs2,100/share, and Bata (Pak) down Rs20 to close at Rs2,350/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in K-Electric with a turnover of 32.15 million shares. The scrip gained 16 paisas to close at Rs3.08/share, followed by TPL Properties with a turnover of 14.15 million shares. It shed 3 paisas to close at Rs20.59/share. Sui Southern Gas remained the third with a turnover of 9.15 million shares. It gained 47 paisas to finish at Rs10.57/share.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 26th Jan 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 26th Jan 2023
PSX remains bullish, as govt vows to meet IMF conditions
PSX remains bullish, as govt vows to meet IMF conditions
To combat country's economic crisis, a 10% salary cut is being considered
To combat country's economic crisis, a 10% salary cut is being considered
Dollar TO PKR - Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan - 25 January 2023
Dollar TO PKR - Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan - 25 January 2023
Rupee depreciates 49 paisas against dollar as IMF talks continue
Rupee depreciates 49 paisas against dollar as IMF talks continue
FBR starts CVT recovery from super-rich persons
FBR starts CVT recovery from super-rich persons
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story