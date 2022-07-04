Germany records its first trade deficit since 1991

SEC, state regulators are investigating crypto lender Celsius over account freezes
SEC & many state regulators are reportedly investigating Celsius Network's move to...
Due to inflation and trade disruptions, Germany registered its first monthly goods trade deficit in almost three decades.
In May, the deficit was caused by a rise in the value of imports to Europe’s largest economy and a decline in exports due to global trade disruption.
In May, German exports decreased 0.5% to €125.8bn from the previous month, while imports jumped 2.7% to €126.7bn. According to Bloomberg, this was the country’s first deficit of 1 billion euros since 1991.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing sanctions put on the European Union
Along with China’s coronavirus lockdowns, economic sanctions imposed on Moscow by western nations have reduced demand for items from Germany’s export-oriented economy.
Claus Vistesen, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, stated that “Germany’s trade surplus has vanished due primarily to surging imports, countering otherwise reasonable growth in exports,” adding that he expected Germany to continue running a trade deficit throughout the summer.
The decline in overall German exports was attributable in part to a 2.8% monthly decline in shipments to other EU nations, while imports from those countries rose 2.5%.
Exports to the United States grew 5.7% and exports to China increased 0.5%, but exports to the United Kingdom decreased 2.5%.
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.