Neelum-Jhelum project fault still unknown

  • The management of the 969-megawatt Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project has been told to speed up the restoration of the plant.
  • The plant has been inactive since July 6 since the national grid’s supply of electricity was interrupted due to a technical issue.
  • One tunnel of the facility was shut during a meeting of the National Assembly Committee on Water Resources.
Officials from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) were briefed on the technical issue with the 969-megawatt plant by the management of the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project on Tuesday.

Due to a technical issue, the plant has been inactive since July 6 and the national grid’s supply of electricity has been interrupted.

The management was informed that their experts are looking into the issue and will take corrective action as soon as the issue is found.

NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi and Member Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan instructed the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project Chief Executive Officer to speed up the restoration of the plant because running pricey residual fuel oils (RFO)-based plants to generate the same amount of energy is costing consumers about Rs. 350 million per day in opportunity cost.

Previously, the Water Resources Division Secretary Kazim Niaz had stated that one tunnel of the facility was shut during a meeting of the National Assembly Committee on Water Resources.

The 3.5-km-long tunnel must be cleared in order to understand the issue, which will take at least a month, he said.

