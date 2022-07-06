Sajid Javid thinks Boris Johnson’s problems start with him

Sajid Javid launched a scathing critique of Boris Johnson in the House of Commons.

Sajid Javid has launched a devastating critique of Boris Johnson in the House of Commons as he explained why he quit as health secretary, warning that “the problem starts at the top” with the prime minister.

When he resigned on Tuesday evening, Javid precipitated other ministry resignations.

After Wednesday’s prime minister’s questions, the Tory member of parliament stated that he had been promised “at the highest level” that there were no parties in Downing Street during the Covid-19 lockdowns, only to find out afterward that this was false.

More recently, he stated, the administration lacked “truth and honesty” about the crisis involving deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

“Eventually, we must realize that enough is enough. I believe that time has come,” Javid stated.

He stated that the “great democracy” of the United Kingdom was supported by the national interest and the need to retain integrity. “This issue is not abstract. In large democracies, we have witnessed what occurs when divisions are entrenched and not overcome. We cannot for it to occur here,” he stated.

He stated, “I will never risk losing my ethics.” “In my opinion, a team is only as good as its captain, and a captain is only as good as their team, therefore devotion must be reciprocal. Recent events have made it increasingly difficult to be a member of that squad.”

