US economy adds more jobs than expected. (credits: Google)

The US economy added 372,000 jobs in June, exceeding expectations for employment growth.

Jobless rate remained at 3.6 percent, which is close to historic lows.

Job sector lags behind other economic indicators that indicate sluggish development.

In contrast to other recent economic releases, the “strong jobs data” stands out, according to Richard Flynn, managing director of Charles Schwab UK.

The effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a multi-decade high in inflation, and aggressive monetary policy tightening are just a few of the concerns that have caused the US economy and stock market to suffer in the first half of 2022, he said.

Jobs data, however, lag behind economic indicators, which are frequently high just before a collapse.

For the fourth consecutive month, the unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent in June.

