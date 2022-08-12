Govt. might lower petrol prices from August 16

The government may announce a significant reduction in the pricing of petroleum goods.

The price of petrol is expected to decrease by Rs. 12 and that of diesel by Rs 15.

New rates will be revealed on August 15 after OGRA provides a summary to the finance ministry.

According to sources, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has begun work on a revised summary that might recommend a reduction in POL prices of up to Rs15.

According to insider sources, the government may offer assistance to the general public due to a reduction in the petroleum levy and other taxes.

Following the prime minister’s assent, new rates will be revealed on August 15 after OGRA provides a summary to the finance ministry on August 13 to determine new prices.

