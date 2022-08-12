Advertisement
Govt. might lower petrol prices from August 16

Articles
Govt. may lower petrol prices from August 16.

  • The government may announce a significant reduction in the pricing of petroleum goods.
  • The price of petrol is expected to decrease by Rs. 12 and that of diesel by Rs 15.
  • New rates will be revealed on August 15 after OGRA provides a summary to the finance ministry.
As oil prices fall on the global market and the value of the dollar falls, the government may announce a significant reduction in the pricing of petroleum goods.

According to sources, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has begun work on a revised summary that might recommend a reduction in POL prices of up to Rs15.

According to insider sources, the government may offer assistance to the general public due to a reduction in the petroleum levy and other taxes.

The price of petrol is expected to decrease by Rs. 12 and that of diesel by Rs. 15.

Following the prime minister’s assent, new rates will be revealed on August 15 after OGRA provides a summary to the finance ministry on August 13 to determine new prices.

 

