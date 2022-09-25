Honda CB 150F Price in Pakistan & specs.

Honda CB 150F is a part of Honda’s broad CB series.

This motorcycle is made in Pakistan by Atlas Honda.

It has a top speed of up to 140 km/h and amazing fuel efficiency of 35 km/l.

The Honda CB 150F is a part of Honda’s broad CB series. This motorcycle is made in Pakistan by Atlas Honda. The road-going motorcycle utilized for commuting is the Honda CB 150F.

Honda CB 150F price in Pakistan

The current price of the Honda CB 150F is PKR 338,900 in Pakistan.

Honda CB 150F Specs

A 4 Stroke SOHC Air Cooled 150cc Engine with Balancer is included with the Honda CB 150F 2022.

The motorcycle has a bore and stroke of 57.3 and 57.8 mm, respectively, and a displacement of 149.2 cm3.

It has a 1311 mm wheelbase and 168 mm of ground clearance. A 5-speed constant mesh transmission is available on the motorcycle.

The Honda Cb 150F sports a 91 mm swing arm in the back and a 107 mm telescopic fork suspension up front. The bike’s seat height is 766 mm, and its dry weight is 124kg.

Honda CB 150 Features

The Honda CB 150F 2022 has both kick-start and a self-start feature. The bike provides a smooth ride thanks to its roller chain final drive.

Design of the CB 150F: The CB 150F has a chic, contemporary appearance. The bike’s headlamp features LED fog lamps and a dipper up front.

The bicycle has a shutter lock system with a key that contains a powerful neodymium magnet.

A fuel gauge, gear indication, and trip metre are all housed in the speedometer. The bike’s back features a large tail light and an aluminum grab rail.

New artwork have been added to the gasoline tank, and the garnish includes an aerodynamic muffler exhaust.

Honda CB 150F Handling

The new Honda CB 150F 2022 offers a smooth and pleasant ride. The revised design elements offer the rider and passenger a comfortable ride.

The new suspension is sturdy and effectively handles all types of shocks. Additionally, the bike has enough of ground clearance for a stable ride.

Honda CB 150F Mileage

The Honda CB 150F 2022 has amazing fuel efficiency of 35 km/l.

Honda CB 150F Resale

In the Pakistani market, the Honda CB 150F 2022 has a modest resale value.

