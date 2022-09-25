Suzuki GD 110S price in Pakistan & specs.

Suzuki GD 110S is currently available in Pakistan for PKR 229,000.

The expectation level increases when the Suzuki brand is associated with a two-wheeled vehicle. Suzuki’s capable engineers put a lot of work into creating the GD 110s.

With rising inflation and significant fuel price volatility, the Suzuki GD 110s’s Euro II technology satisfies your need for an economical journey.

The Suzuki GD 110s is not only attractive but also cozy. Of course, the Suzuki brand is synonymous with durability. Suzuki won’t let you forgo appearance and impression in favor of mileage.

The headlamp, taillight, svelte design, and body shape make you the most attractive rider on the highways and distinguish you from other drivers.

Suzuki GD 110S price in Pakistan

Suzuki GD 110S is currently available in Pakistan for PKR 229,000.

Suzuki GD 110S Specs

The Suzuki GD 110S sports a 113 cc, single-cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air-cooled, SOHC engine.

The GD 110S has a bore and stroke dimension of 51.0 x 55.2 and a compression ratio of 9.5:1. The petrol tank on this motorcycle has a 9.0 litre capacity.

The GD 110S is 1,900 x 750 x 1,050 mm in total. The 110S has a 1,215 mm wheelbase and 140 mm of ground clearance.

It weighs 108 kg when completely dry. A seamless ride is provided by the 4-speed mesh transmission technology.

The GD 110S’s front tyre is 2.5 mm wide, while the rear tyre is 2.75 mm wide, and both tyres have a 17-inch diameter.

Suzuki GD 110s Features

Great characteristics of the Suzuki GD 110S include electric and kick starter starting methods. A capacitor discharge ignition is also included (CDI).

It has a Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damped Spring front suspension, and Swing-Arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damped Spring rear suspension. It also has front and rear drum brakes.

The rear suspension may be adjusted in 5 different ways for a comfortable and convenient ride.

The GD 110S’s elegance is enhanced by the digital speedometer, while its steadiness is further increased by alloy wheels.

Suzuki GD 110S includes a head cowl, a digital speedometer, and a clean, contemporary, sporty look.

It has aerodynamic design features to reduce air drag. Long rides are made comfortable by the bike’s stair-like seat design. Front and rear protection fenders are standard on the Suzuki GD 110s.

A black-chrome plated muffler is another feature of the cutting-edge bike that contributes to superior exhaust and low CO2 emissions.

It also includes star-shaped alloy rims and garnishes. There are four hues available: black, red, grey, and blue.

Suzuki GD 110S Mileage

It has an estimated 35 km/l fuel consumption.

Suzuki GD 110S Handling

The Suzuki GD 110S is well known for having an excellent grip. Due to its stability and powerful grip, it is appropriate for regular commutes as well as for navigating through curves.

Additionally, it includes an adjustable rear suspension that may be used for rocky travels and absorbs shocks.

Its lack of disc brakes—a disadvantage—is that it only has drum brakes.

Suzuki GD 110S Resale

The performance of the Suzuki GD 110S has led to a moderate resale value in the Pakistani market.

