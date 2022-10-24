Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 25th Oct 2022

The majority of recent Cardano (ADA) price forecasts have been favorable, as the coin has begun to experience a promising rise in value over the past few days following a month and a half of continuous price declines. Cardano appeared to reach its lowest point last Friday, October 21, when it dropped to $0.33. Its price has since increased during the course of the weekend, and on Monday, October 24, little changed.

With the exception of brief swings, the price has been steadily increasing over the past three days. It is currently $0.46, or 3.10% higher than it was a day ago. However, there are signs that ADA could experience a major 45% rise as the week goes on because Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of Cardano, recently stated that “something big” would be coming in November.

Today’s Cardano Price

Cardano Price prediction

Cardano is currently drastically undervalued, according to a recent report by Santiment. Compared to the same time in 2019, the coin’s value is currently somewhat lower. The MVRV Z-Score is actually at -1.35, which is the lowest point it has been in 45 months.

At the time of writing, the value of ADA is $0.3609, according to sources, which is 3.10% higher than it was yesterday. The project’s volume for the past 24 hours is $403.02 million, which is almost $60 million more than it was for the same period yesterday.

Although there has been a fair lot of progress on the project, since November 2021, holders have not noticed a discernible rising trend. Cardano would need to see an 88% rise in order to go back to its pre-ATH value of 2021. As the week progresses, analysts anticipate a rise that is around half of that, or 45%. This is because of Hoskinson’s statement as well as the fact that Cardano, along with Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB, are flashing bullish signals, as reported by Santiment.

