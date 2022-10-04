OGRA, NLC jointly arrange training course for HTV drivers

OGRA in collaboration with National Logistic Cell (NLC) has arranged a training program for LPG drivers.

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in collaboration with the National Logistic Cell (NLC) have arranged a training program for the drivers of dangerous petroleum bowsers at Applied Technologies Institute and Driving School (ATIN), having state-of-the-art classrooms, video lectures, driving simulators, highway code model rooms, 3km driving track, drivers fitness labs and drivers’ test facilities, a statement said.

The session was attended by the senior management of NLC, OGRA, Ministry of Communications and the Department of Explosives, LPG marketing companies, LPG terminal operators, LPG transporters, PSO, Shell Pakistan Limited, etc.

Muhammad Arif, Member (Gas), OGRA, was the chief guest, who appreciated the NLC management for the conduct of such a wonderful session for safe transportation of dangerous petroleum products, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

OGRA has issued directives to all the LPG marketing companies, transporters, and producers to get their drivers trained for preventive and defensive driving from NLC to minimize the safety hazards during transportation.

