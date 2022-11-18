BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 19th Nov 2022

Bitcoin is largely unchanged, maintaining in a constrained trading range between $15,800 and $17,200, despite the persistent unpredictability in the cryptocurrency market.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the negative early on November 18, despite the fact that the value of the global cryptocurrency market increased by 0.16% to $836 billion the day before.

The total volume in DeFi was $2.62 billion, or 5% of the cryptocurrency market’s 24-hour volume. Additionally, the total volume of all stable coins was $48.64 billion, or 93% of the cryptocurrency market’s 24-hour volume.

The 24-hour trading volume for bitcoin is $27 billion, and the price currently is $16,802. In the past day, Bitcoin has increased by more than 1%. Currently in first place, CoinMarketCap has a live market cap of $352 billion, up from $349 billion. The total quantity is 21,000,000 BTC coins, and there are currently 19,210,375 BTC coins in circulation. With a breakout defining the direction of future price movement, Bitcoin is settling into a large trading range between $16,000 and $17,000. A cross over this level might push Bitcoin into the next area of resistance, which is around $18,100. At the moment, Bitcoin is encountering immediate opposition close to the $17,250 mark. The immediate support level for Bitcoin is currently at $16,300, and a bearish breakthrough of this level might allow for more selling up to $15,800.