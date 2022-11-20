Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 21st Nov 2022

Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 21st Nov 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 21st Nov 2022

Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 21st Nov 2022

Advertisement

Before it breaks out of a descending triangle pattern that offers resistance at $0.3445, the price of Cardano is expected to decline. In the past seven days, Cardano’s price has dropped by more than 4%.

Cardano is anticipated to find quick support on the downside around $0.4160 or $0.2915.

With a $271 million 24-hour trading volume, the price of Cardano is at $0.3285. Cardano has decreased by more than 2% over the past 24 hours. With a live market cap of $11 billion, CoinMarketCap is now ranked at position 8.

A maximum amount of 45,000,000,000 ADA coins is available, but there are now 34,408,861,477 of them in use.

On November 20, the ADA/USD pair’s opening price was $0.3368. With a top of $0.3443 and a low of $0.3334, ADA/USD is now trading at $0.3344. In addition, the ADA/USD pair dropped by more over 10% the week before.

Advertisement

Today’s Cardano Price

DATEADAUSD
Today010.3182279

Cardano Price Prediction

The ADA/USD pair has been trading significantly in the negative this week, dropping from $0.3435 to $0.3295. A break of this double bottom support might expose Cardano’s price to $0.2900 support as it falls toward an immediate support region of $0.3207.

Leading indicators like MACD and RSI continue to point in the direction of purchases. The 50-day moving average, however, indicates a tendency toward selling. Therefore, a positive breach over $0.3350 can open up more space for purchases up to $0.3435 or $0.3700.

Although it is improbable that Cardano will ever hit $2, a breakthrough and close of candles above $0.3535 may ignite a new purchasing wave.

Advertisement

Also Read

BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 21st Nov 2022
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 21st Nov 2022

The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is $821 billion as of Sunday,...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story