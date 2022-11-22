Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 23rd Nov 2022

As the crypto market experiences widespread declines, the Cardano price is starting the week off poorly. The biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), is currently trading at $16,041, down 3.6% on the day, while Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $1,116.

Price recovery may be hampered in the medium term because the FTX fiasco is still causing turmoil in the market. Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are becoming a more popular topic of discussion as investor confidence in centralized exchanges (CEXs) declines.

The failure of FTX, in the opinion of Raphael Haupt, founder and CEO of Toucan Protocol, demonstrates the underappreciation of the importance of decentralized crypto governance. Regulators cannot carry the entire burden, necessitating the incorporation of governance into the value chain via smart contracts.

In response to the FTX incident, Haupt stated that “using smart contracts and decentralizing protocol governance whenever possible construct safer and more transparent rails allowing the movement of every asset to be publicly verified at any moment.”

Today’s Cardano Price

