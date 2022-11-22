ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 23rd Nov 2022

The price of Ethereum, the second-most valuable cryptocurrency, is fluctuating sideways between $1,175 and $1,280.

Early on November 21, major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red, with the market cap of cryptocurrencies down roughly 4% to $803 billion from the day before. On the other hand, the total volume of the crypto market rose by 59% to $52.85 billion in the previous day.

DeFi saw $4.60 billion in total volume, or 8% of the cryptocurrency market’s overall 24-hour volume. While the entire volume of all stablecoins was slightly over $51 billion, or 97% of the cryptocurrency market’s 24-hour volume.

Today’s Ethereum Price

DATE ETC USD Today 01 1,127.92 Advertisement

Ethereum Price Prediction

Ethereum presently has a price of $1,129 and a $11 billion 24-hour trading volume. Over 7% of Ethereum’s value has been lost in the last day. CoinMarketCap is now ranked second with a live market capitalization of $138 billion. There are currently 122,373,866 ETH coins in circulation.

Ethereum is seeking to retake the $1,100 level on the 4-hour chart. The lower side of the symmetrical triangle formed by the ETH/USD has been broken, suggesting the probability of a significant decline continuation.

On the upside, a previously violated triple bottom is anticipated to operate as a big resistance below the 50-day moving average, which is extending major resistance at $1,215 on the chart.

Candles that close below this mark might push ETH below the $1,075 or $1,000 support ranges.

Advertisement

Also Read Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 23rd Nov 2022 As the market continues to be affected by the FTX crash and...