Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 23rd Nov 2022
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 23rd Nov 2022

ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 23rd Nov 2022

Articles
Advertisement
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 23rd Nov 2022

ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 23rd Nov 2022

Advertisement

The price of Ethereum, the second-most valuable cryptocurrency, is fluctuating sideways between $1,175 and $1,280.

Early on November 21, major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red, with the market cap of cryptocurrencies down roughly 4% to $803 billion from the day before. On the other hand, the total volume of the crypto market rose by 59% to $52.85 billion in the previous day.

DeFi saw $4.60 billion in total volume, or 8% of the cryptocurrency market’s overall 24-hour volume. While the entire volume of all stablecoins was slightly over $51 billion, or 97% of the cryptocurrency market’s 24-hour volume.

Today’s Ethereum Price

DATEETCUSD
Today01
1,127.92
Advertisement

Ethereum Price Prediction

Ethereum presently has a price of $1,129 and a $11 billion 24-hour trading volume. Over 7% of Ethereum’s value has been lost in the last day. CoinMarketCap is now ranked second with a live market capitalization of $138 billion. There are currently 122,373,866 ETH coins in circulation.

Ethereum is seeking to retake the $1,100 level on the 4-hour chart. The lower side of the symmetrical triangle formed by the ETH/USD has been broken, suggesting the probability of a significant decline continuation.

On the upside, a previously violated triple bottom is anticipated to operate as a big resistance below the 50-day moving average, which is extending major resistance at $1,215 on the chart.

Candles that close below this mark might push ETH below the $1,075 or $1,000 support ranges.

Advertisement

Also Read

Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 23rd Nov 2022
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 23rd Nov 2022

As the market continues to be affected by the FTX crash and...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story