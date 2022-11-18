Advertisement
Mana Price Prediction: Today’s Mana Price, 19th Nov 2022

Articles
Mana Price Prediction: Today’s Mana Price, 19th Nov 2022

Decentraland price prediction – Here’s the latest Decentraland (Mana) price prediction and Decentraland TO USD converted price you can find here

Decentraland price

Decentraland price today Is $0.4079114 USD

DATEManaUSD
Today10.4079114

Decentraland Price Prediction:

The most recent Decentraland price prediction is that on November 14 of 2022, the cryptocurrency will be worth $ 0.471413, down -8.06%. The Fear & Greed Index is at 29, and our technical indicators indicate that the current sentiment is bearish (Fear). Over the preceding 30 days, Decentraland has 4.35% price volatility and 15/30 (50%) green days. According to our Decentraland forecast, now is not the time to make a purchase in Decentraland.

Comparing the Decentraland price to other key technological advances and successes can help predict the pricing’s long-term trajectory. The price of Decentraland in 2023, 2024, and 2025 is depicted in the table above if its growth trajectory had coincided with the development of the internet or the establishment of significant digital goliaths like Google and Facebook.

In the best case scenario, the price forecast for MANA in 2025 is $ 10.90 if Facebook’s growth is followed. If Decentraland grew at the same rate as the Internet, its estimated value in 2025 would be $2.15.

