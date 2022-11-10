XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 11th Nov 2022

XRP’s pricing is dragging down the top 100 cryptocurrencies. On its daily time frame chart, the international money transfer cryptocurrency is down 5.7% as bulls defend $0.4280 support.

XRP is now the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market value, surpassing DOGE. Cross-border payments token has $22 billion vs. $14 billion for Dogecoin.

These two coins have received investor interest because to recent ecosystem upgrades. The XRP Army feels Ripple has the best chance of beating the SEC (SEC).

More cryptocurrency aficionados are adopting XRP, and analysts predict it will top $1 by the end of 2022, paving the stage for another jump to $3.40.

Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter purchase revived Dogecoin. World’s richest guy and Twitter CEO propose merging DOGE. Musk’s enthusiasm for Dogecoin has boosted its price by 73.70% in two weeks and 67.60% in three months.

XRP Price Today

DATE XRP USD Today 01 $0.3775