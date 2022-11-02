XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 3rd Nov 2022

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is a piece of technology that has open-source development, does not require authorization, and is decentralised. It was initially launched in the year 2021. There are a lot of advantages that come along with using the XRP Ledger, some of which include its low cost ($0.0002 per transaction), speed (transactions are settled in 3-5 seconds), scalability (1,500 transactions per second), and innately ecologically benign features (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient).

In addition to this, the XRP Ledger incorporates not only the world’s first decentralised exchange (DEX), but also the potential for customised tokenization directly inside the protocol itself. Because of this, it is the most cutting-edge distributed ledger technology that is currently accessible. Since it was first released in 2012, the XRP Ledger has maintained a stable and steady level of operation, and it has successfully closed 70 million ledgers.

XRP Price Today

DATE XRP USD Today 01 $0.458

XRP Price Prediction

The real-time price of XRP is currently $0.458049 USD, and the 24-hour trading volume is currently $1,257,969,691 USD. Our XRP to USD pricing is always up to date with real-time updates. The value of XRP has decreased by 1.00% during the past 24 hours. The current position on CoinMarketCap is number six, and the live market cap is in the amount of $22,941,564,618 USD. There are a total of 50,085,407,159 XRP coins available for circulation, with a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000,000 XRP coins.

