  • BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 1st Dec 2022
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 1st Dec 2022

Articles
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 1st Dec 2022

The most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, continues to trade bullish above the psychological level of $16,000 and hit a high of $17,000. This is despite the market’s ongoing FUD.

The value of the world’s cryptocurrencies grew by nearly 4% the day before to $853 billion, and major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 30. The total volume of the crypto market, in contrast, decreased by almost 1.0% during the past 24 hours to reach $47.37 billion.

DeFi’s whole 24-hour volume was $2.89 billion, or 6% of the total volume in the cryptocurrency market. The total 24-hour volume of the cryptocurrency market was $44.77 billion, or 94% of the total volume of all stablecoins.

Today Bitcoin Price

DATEBTCUSD
Today0117,089.65

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is currently selling for $16,867, and there are $25 billion worth of transactions every day. The BTC/USD pair has increased by almost 2.5% over the past day, and CoinMarketCap is currently ranked #1 with a live market valuation of $324 billion, up from $316 billion yesterday.

19,220,518 BTC coins are now in circulation out of a total quantity of 21,000,000 BTC coins.

After finding support at the $16,000 psychological trading level on Wednesday, the BTC/USD is currently trading positively. In the 4-hour timeframe, Bitcoin has violated the double top resistance level of $16,650; a breakthrough above this level would expose the price of BTC to the subsequent resistance level of $17,250.

Support on the downside is still at the double-bottom resistance level of $16,650, which is now serving as a support. The rally is likely to continue, according to the RSI and MACD indicators, which are currently in the purchasing zone.

Think about looking for a buying position today that is worth more than $16,650.

