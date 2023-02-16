Honda Bike Price Increases With CD 70 of Rs. 140,000

Oil prices are falling of an expected interest rate by the Federal Reserve
The ongoing depreciation of the Pakistani rupee has resulted in a new round of price increases that are wreaking havoc on the populace. Atlas Honda, the most recent participant in this saga, has raised prices by up to Rs. 35,000.
The following are the prices for new Honda motorcycles as of February 15:
|Model
|Current Prices (Rs.)
|Revised Prices (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|CD 70
|128,900
|137,900
|9,000
|CD 70 Dream
|137,900
|147,500
|9,600
|Pridor
|170,900
|181,500
|10,600
|CG 125
|194,900
|205,900
|11,000
|CG 125 Special Edition
|230,900
|243,900
|13,000
|CB 125 F
|303,900
|330,900
|25,000
|CB 150 F
|383,900
|418,900
|35,000
|CB 150 F SE
|387,900
|422,900
|35,000
Atlas Honda Limited reported a Rs. 1.408 billion profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a 3.7 percent decrease from Rs. 1.46 billion in the same period the previous year.
With multiple price increases in the quarter, the company’s sales fell by 3% year on year to Rs. 36.26 billion.
Sales, on the other hand, increased by 19% quarter over quarter (QoQ). Higher volumetric sales drove the revenue increase, which increased by approximately 9% year over year to 272,638 units sold.
