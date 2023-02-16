Honda Bike Price Increases With CD 70 of Rs. 140,000

The ongoing depreciation of the Pakistani rupee has resulted in a new round of price increases.

Atlas Honda, the most recent participant in this saga, has raised prices by up to Rs. 35,000.

With multiple price increases in the quarter, the company’s sales fell by 3% year over year.

The following are the prices for new Honda motorcycles as of February 15:

Model Current Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) CD 70 128,900 137,900 9,000 CD 70 Dream 137,900 147,500 9,600 Pridor 170,900 181,500 10,600 CG 125 194,900 205,900 11,000 CG 125 Special Edition 230,900 243,900 13,000 CB 125 F 303,900 330,900 25,000 CB 150 F 383,900 418,900 35,000 CB 150 F SE 387,900 422,900 35,000

Atlas Honda Limited reported a Rs. 1.408 billion profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a 3.7 percent decrease from Rs. 1.46 billion in the same period the previous year.

With multiple price increases in the quarter, the company’s sales fell by 3% year on year to Rs. 36.26 billion.

Sales, on the other hand, increased by 19% quarter over quarter (QoQ). Higher volumetric sales drove the revenue increase, which increased by approximately 9% year over year to 272,638 units sold.