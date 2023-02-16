Advertisement
  • Honda Bike Price Increases With CD 70 of Rs. 140,000
Honda Bike Price Increases With CD 70 of Rs. 140,000

  • The ongoing depreciation of the Pakistani rupee has resulted in a new round of price increases.
  • Atlas Honda, the most recent participant in this saga, has raised prices by up to Rs. 35,000.
  • With multiple price increases in the quarter, the company’s sales fell by 3% year over year.
The ongoing depreciation of the Pakistani rupee has resulted in a new round of price increases that are wreaking havoc on the populace. Atlas Honda, the most recent participant in this saga, has raised prices by up to Rs. 35,000.

The following are the prices for new Honda motorcycles as of February 15:

ModelCurrent Prices (Rs.)Revised Prices (Rs.)Increase (Rs.)
CD 70128,900137,9009,000
CD 70 Dream137,900147,5009,600
Pridor170,900181,50010,600
CG 125194,900205,90011,000
CG 125 Special Edition230,900243,90013,000
CB 125 F303,900330,90025,000
CB 150 F383,900418,90035,000
CB 150 F SE387,900422,90035,000
Atlas Honda Limited reported a Rs. 1.408 billion profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a 3.7 percent decrease from Rs. 1.46 billion in the same period the previous year.

With multiple price increases in the quarter, the company’s sales fell by 3% year on year to Rs. 36.26 billion.

Sales, on the other hand, increased by 19% quarter over quarter (QoQ). Higher volumetric sales drove the revenue increase, which increased by approximately 9% year over year to 272,638 units sold.

