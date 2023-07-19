72% of Women in Pakistan Revealed as Regular Cigarette Smokers: Report

72% of women in Pakistan are cigarette smokers.

A sub-committee meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the capital city unveiled startling revelations about cigarette smoking in Pakistan. According to officials from the Pakistan Tobacco Board, an alarming 72% of women in the country are active cigarette smokers, highlighting a significant concern for authorities and the public.

During the highly significant meeting, convened to review an audit report presented by PASSCO and receive a comprehensive briefing from Pakistan Tobacco Board officials, it was disclosed that the nation witnesses an annual consumption of 80 billion cigarettes. However, there is no available data on the age distribution of tobacco consumers.

The shocking statistics have raised questions about the reasons behind such a high prevalence of female smokers in Pakistan. In response to the findings, the Tobacco Board officials disclosed that each cigarette pack is subjected to an 85% tax, with 85% of the total tax collection comprising excise, regulatory, and other relevant taxes.

With the revelation of the extensive number of female smokers, there is now growing concern among health experts and citizens alike. Urgent calls are being made for awareness campaigns and measures to address the issue. The need for effective tobacco control policies, stricter regulations, and awareness programs is becoming more apparent.

As the PAC subcommittee’s findings continue to make headlines, discussions on combating cigarette smoking among women and its potential adverse impact on public health are expected to gain momentum. The public eagerly awaits further developments and initiatives to tackle this concerning health issue in the country.

