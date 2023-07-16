BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 17th July 2023

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that was introduced in 2008 by an individual or group known as Satoshi Nakamoto. It was launched in January 2009 and operates on a peer-to-peer network, enabling direct transactions between participants without the need for intermediaries.

Nakamoto’s intention was to create a system that allows online payments to be sent directly between parties without relying on financial institutions. While there were earlier ideas for decentralized electronic currencies, Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency to be implemented and used.

The current price of Bitcoin is $ 30,257.05 USD, and the 24-hour trading volume is $11,286,761,715 USD. We provide real-time updates for the BTC to USD price. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has experienced a 0.44% increase. It holds the top position on CoinMarketCap with a live market cap of $589,661,473,361 USD. The circulating supply consists of 19,430,137 BTC coins, with a maximum supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.