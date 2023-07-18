BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 19th July 2023

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that was introduced in 2008 by an individual or group known as Satoshi Nakamoto. It was launched in January 2009 and operates on a peer-to-peer network, enabling direct transactions between participants without the need for intermediaries.

Nakamoto’s intention was to create a system that allows online payments to be sent directly between parties without relying on financial institutions. While there were earlier ideas for decentralized electronic currencies, Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency to be implemented and used.

TODAY’S BITCOIN PRICE Advertisement DATE BTC USD Today 01 $29,936.64 Advertisement BITCOIN PRICE PREDICTION Advertisement Advertisement Today’s Bitcoin price stands at $29,936.64 USD, accompanied by a 24-hour trading volume of $13,903,948,758 USD. Our BTC to USD price is continuously updated in real-time. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has seen a 0.43% increase. Currently ranked #1 on CoinMarketCap, its live market cap amounts to $581,193,530,308 USD. The circulating supply consists of 19,432,993 BTC coins, while the maximum supply is capped at 21,000,000 BTC coins. Advertisement Advertisement