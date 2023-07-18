CDWP okays 10 projects worth Rs1,073bn

CDWP approved 10 development projects worth Rs1,073bn.

Seven projects worth Rs 1,064bn were recommended to ECNEC.

Three projects worth Rs9.41bn have been approved by the CDWP.

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) that approved 10 development projects worth Rs1,073.41 billion.

Out of these, three projects worth Rs9.41 billion have been approved by the CDWP, while the forum also recommended seven projects worth Rs 1,064 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for its consideration.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of the Planning Ministry Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Additional Secretary, Senior Joint Economist, Members of the Planning Commission, and representatives from various ministries and divisions.

The projects discussed in the meeting covered sectors such as Agriculture & Food, Education, Transport & Communications, and Water Resources.

The “Prime Minister’s National Programme for Socialization of Agriculture Tube Wells,” with a cost of Rs. 377,236.275 million, has been recommended to ECNEC for its consideration.

The committee approved a project presented by Ministry of Education for the establishment of Federal Government College of Home Economics Management Sciences and Specialized Discipline in F-11/1 Islamabad worth Rs2,637.769 million. The forum also approved a project for the establishment of Women sub-campus, University of Swat, in Charbagh worth Rs 1,360.266 million.

The Transport & Communications sector presented five projects in the forum. The first project “Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop Construction of Road from Raiwind Road up to Multan,” worth Rs 17,785.8250 million has been recommended to ECNEC for its consideration.

The “Punjab Arterial Roads Improvement Program” project worth Rs188,965.060 million has also been sent to ECNEC.

While the third project for the construction of Yariq-Tank Road with a length of 35 km and a cost of Rs 5,414.450 million was approved by the CDWP forum.

The fourth project for the Construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur 306 km, 6-kane divided-fenced motorway on Built Operate Transfer (BOT) basis worth Rs308,194 million, has been recommended to ECNEC for further consideration.

The fifth project for the construction of KhawazaKhel-Besham Expressway spanning 48 km and costing Rs79,130.878 million, was also sent to the ECNEC.

The Ministry of Water Resources presented two projects for the Garuk Storage Dam in district Kharan worth Rs 27,553.186 million, and the remodeling of Pat Feeder Canal System worth Rs61,793.367 million. Both projects were recommended to ECNEC for consideration.

