Gold Prices Surge in Pakistan as Currency Faces Continuous Dollar Pressure

Gold Prices Surge in Pakistan as Currency Faces Continuous Dollar Pressure
  • Gold prices in the country continue to rise.

Karachi – Gold prices in the country continue to rise as the local currency suffers consecutive setbacks against the dollar for the sixth day in a row.

According to data provided by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of the precious metal surged by Rs1,800 to reach Rs222,900 per tola on Friday. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,542 to Rs191,100.

On the global front, gold experienced a decline of $12, with its value hovering around $1966.

While gold gains traction, the Pakistani currency has been under pressure against the dollar for almost a week.

Also Read

Sugar Price in Pakistan July 2023
Sugar Price in Pakistan July 2023

Sugar prices have witnessed a remarkable surge, adding to the burden of...

