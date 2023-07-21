Sugar Price in Pakistan July 2023

Sugar prices have witnessed a remarkable surge, adding to the burden of Pakistanis.

Sugar prices have witnessed a remarkable surge, adding to the burden of Pakistanis who are already grappling with record-high fuel and food prices amidst an ongoing economic crisis.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics’ mid-July report, sugar prices surged to Rs150 in certain regions of the country, even touching the significant Rs150 per kilo mark.

Interestingly, despite being one of the leading sweetener-producing countries, Pakistan has not been immune to the upward trend in sugar prices.

Sugar Price in Pakistan

Market price of sugar Rs120 per kg Wholesale price of sugar Rs122 per kg Price per 100 kg bag Rs11,500

