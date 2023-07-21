Sugar Price in Pakistan July 2023

Gold Prices Surge in Pakistan as Currency Faces Continuous Dollar Pressure
Gold prices in the country continue to rise. Karachi - Gold prices...
Sugar prices have witnessed a remarkable surge, adding to the burden of Pakistanis who are already grappling with record-high fuel and food prices amidst an ongoing economic crisis.
According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics’ mid-July report, sugar prices surged to Rs150 in certain regions of the country, even touching the significant Rs150 per kilo mark.
Interestingly, despite being one of the leading sweetener-producing countries, Pakistan has not been immune to the upward trend in sugar prices.
|Market price of sugar
|Rs120 per kg
|Wholesale price of sugar
|Rs122 per kg
|Price per 100 kg bag
|Rs11,500
