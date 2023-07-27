Honda Bikes Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

Atlas Honda is a prominent bike manufacturer in Pakistan.

Atlas Honda, a prominent bike manufacturer in Pakistan and a joint venture between Atlas Group and Honda Motor Company, is headquartered in Karachi.

The company offers a diverse range of motorcycles, catering to various needs from daily commuting to touring. Some of its popular models include CD70 Dream, Pridor, CG125 Self, CB125F, and CB150F.

Despite facing several price hikes and stiff competition in the local market, Atlas Honda maintains its position as one of the leading players.

According to the latest price list released by Honda, the cost of its best-selling model, CD70, has risen to Rs. 128,900, while the price of Honda CG 125 has reached Rs. 229,000 after an increase.

Furthermore, the Honda CD Dream has seen a price surge of Rs. 8,000, now priced at Rs. 137,900, and the Honda Pridor has been raised by Rs. 9,000, reaching Rs. 170,900.

The premium two-wheelers offered by the company, such as the Honda CBF 125 and CBF 150, now come with higher price tags of Rs. 383,900 and Rs. 387,900, respectively.

Honda Bikes Price in Pakistan:

Honda CD 70 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Honda CD 70 Rs154,900

Honda CG 125 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Honda CG 125 Rs229,900

Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Honda CD 70 Dream Rs165,900

Honda CG125 Self Start Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Honda CG125 Self Start Rs275,900

Honda CB125F Self Start Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Honda CB 125F Rs380,900

Honda CB150F Self Start Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Honda CB150F Rs473,900

