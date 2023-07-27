Honda Bikes Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

Honda CG 125 price in Pakistan July 2023
The Honda CG 125 is a popular motorcycle manufactured by Atlas Honda...
Atlas Honda, a prominent bike manufacturer in Pakistan and a joint venture between Atlas Group and Honda Motor Company, is headquartered in Karachi.
The company offers a diverse range of motorcycles, catering to various needs from daily commuting to touring. Some of its popular models include CD70 Dream, Pridor, CG125 Self, CB125F, and CB150F.
Despite facing several price hikes and stiff competition in the local market, Atlas Honda maintains its position as one of the leading players.
According to the latest price list released by Honda, the cost of its best-selling model, CD70, has risen to Rs. 128,900, while the price of Honda CG 125 has reached Rs. 229,000 after an increase.
Furthermore, the Honda CD Dream has seen a price surge of Rs. 8,000, now priced at Rs. 137,900, and the Honda Pridor has been raised by Rs. 9,000, reaching Rs. 170,900.
The premium two-wheelers offered by the company, such as the Honda CBF 125 and CBF 150, now come with higher price tags of Rs. 383,900 and Rs. 387,900, respectively.
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Honda CD 70
|Rs154,900
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Honda CG 125
|Rs229,900
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Honda CD 70 Dream
|Rs165,900
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Honda CG125 Self Start
|Rs275,900
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Honda CB 125F
|Rs380,900
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Honda CB150F
|Rs473,900
