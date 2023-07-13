Hyundai Elantra Price in Pakistan July 2023

Hyundai Elantra price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Hyundai Elantra is a sedan produced by the South Korean automaker Hyundai. It marks Hyundai’s entrance into the Pakistani market as their first sedan and is manufactured by Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited in Pakistan. Currently, the Elantra is available in a single variant known as the GLS.

This particular Elantra model belongs to the sixth generation, which was initially introduced in South Korea in September 2015. The first-generation Elantra made its debut back in 1990 and underwent a mid-term facelift in 1993. The second-generation Elantra was introduced in 1995, featuring an enhanced body design and expanded engine options. A facelift was later implemented in 1998 for the 1999 model year. The third generation hit the market in 2000, boasting various modern features such as power steering, side airbags, and air conditioning. It also received a facelift in 2004.

In 2006, the fourth-generation Elantra was unveiled at the New York Auto Show, showcasing a distinctive “coke bottle styling.” The fifth-generation Elantra debuted in 2010, featuring a new and sleek design, along with additional engine options. It received a facelift in 2013.

The Hyundai Elantra comes with a warranty of four years or 100,000 kilometers, whichever comes first.

Hyundai Elantra Price in Pakistan

The ex-factory price of Hyundai Elantra GL is Rs. 6,599,000/-

The ex-factory price of Hyundai Elantra GLS is Rs. 7,130,000/-

Hyundai Elantra Interior

The Hyundai Elantra 6th Generation offers a luxurious interior with leather-wrapped seats. The front seats are power-adjustable and equipped with adjustable headrests, height adjustment, lumbar support, and footrests for added comfort. The rear seats feature adjustable headrests, an armrest with cupholders, and a 60/40 split-folding capability to create additional storage space. The supervision TFT LCD instrument display showcases an optitron meter, digital speedometer, and tachometer. The three-spoke power steering wheel is wrapped in leather and offers tilt and telescopic adjustments. It also includes steering switches for convenient access to audio controls, voice commands, and the Multi Information Display (MID).

The center fascia houses a 7-inch LCD screen that supports radio, MP3, and Bluetooth connectivity. It is also connected to the rear camera for enhanced visibility. The car is equipped with six speakers to deliver a premium audio experience. The Elantra GLS features a dual-zone air conditioner that provides rear ventilation and offers climate control functionality. Wireless and USB charging facilities are available in the GLS model.

The Elantra 6th Generation is equipped with safety features such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist. It also includes a push-button start/stop feature. The car has automatic central door locking, speed-sensing door lock, and manual child safety lock for added security. Keyless entry with a smart key and welcome lamp feature is supported, along with an immobilizer for enhanced protection.

Additional features of the Elantra 6th Generation include a Remote Fuel-Lid Opener, Remote Boot-Lid Opener, and Smart Trunk Opener. Driver assist features like Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Traction Control, and Auto-Cruise Control are also available, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Hyundai Elantra Exterior

The 6th Generation of the Hyundai Elantra boasts an elegant and stylish design, highlighted by a prominent front grille and dynamic LED quad projector headlamps, complemented by LED daytime running lights. The rear of the car features sporty rear combination LED tail lamps, while the two-toned rear bumper with reflectors contributes to its athletic appearance. The Elantra’s coupe-like roofline is enhanced by a sleek electric sunroof, adding a touch of sophistication. LED lights line the side mirrors, and a shark fin antenna adorns the rear end of the car.

Hyundai Elantra Engine

The Hyundai Elantra 6th Generation GLS model is equipped with a 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder MPI Gasoline DOHC engine. This engine generates a power output of 154 horsepower and a torque of 195 Nm. It is paired with a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, providing smooth and efficient gear shifts. The Elantra has a fuel tank capacity of 50 liters, allowing for a decent driving range before refueling is required.