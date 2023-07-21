Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 22nd July 2023

Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency built on blockchain technology with the goal of providing fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions.

It was developed as a variation of the Bitcoin (BTC) protocol, but it differs in several aspects such as the hashing algorithm, block transaction times, and maximum supply.

With a block time of just 2.5 minutes and minimal transaction fees, Litecoin is well-suited for small transactions and in-person payments.

Litecoin was launched on October 7, 2011, through an open-source client on GitHub, and its network became operational on October 13, 2011. Since then, it has gained significant popularity and acceptance among merchants. It has consistently ranked among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Charlie Lee, a former search Google employee, is the creator of Litecoin. His intention was to create a lighter version of Bitcoin with similar properties.

LTC Price Today

DATE LTC USD Today 01 $94.28 LTC Price Prediction As of today, the current price of Litecoin (LTC) against the US Dollar (USD) stands at $93.97 USD. The 24-hour trading volume for LTC is $417,039,278 USD. Over the last 24 hours, Litecoin has experienced a 1.80% increase in its value. It currently holds the 12th position on CoinMarketCap's ranking, with a live market capitalization of $6,898,559,852 USD. The circulating supply of LTC coins is 73,411,264, with a maximum supply capped at 84,000,000 LTC coins. Please note that these figures are updated in real-time to reflect the latest market conditions.