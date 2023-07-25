Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 26th July 2023

Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency built on blockchain technology with the goal of providing fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions.

It was developed as a variation of the Bitcoin (BTC) protocol, but it differs in several aspects such as the hashing algorithm, block transaction times, and maximum supply.

With a block time of just 2.5 minutes and minimal transaction fees, Litecoin is well-suited for small transactions and in-person payments.

Litecoin was launched on October 7, 2011, through an open-source client on GitHub, and its network became operational on October 13, 2011. Since then, it has gained significant popularity and acceptance among merchants. It has consistently ranked among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

LTC Price Today

As of today, the current price of Litecoin against the US Dollar is $89.28 USD, and it has seen a slight increase of 0.01% in the last 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $363,604,913 USD, and Litecoin holds the 12th position on CoinMarketCap's ranking. The live market cap for Litecoin is $6,556,768,675 USD, and it currently has a circulating supply of 73,440,877 LTC coins out of a maximum supply of 84,000,000 LTC coins.