Rs 750 Prize bond list 2023 has announced today! – Draw No 95

Rs 750 Prize bond draw date and Venue (July 2023)
750 Prize bond draw date - The 95th prize bond draw for...
Draw No: 95th prize bond draw for the denomination of Rs750 announced today on Monday, 17th July 2023, at Rawalpindi.
State bank does the balloting for the Rs750 Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 750 Rs. prize bond of value 1,500,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 750 prize bond of amount Rs. 500,000 will awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 750 prize bond will be given to 1696 winners of amount Rs. 9,300/- each.
|Bond Worth
|City
|Date
|First Prize
|Second Prize
|Third Prize
|Rs 750
|Rawalpindi
|17-07-2023
|1,500,000 PKR
|500,000 PKR
|9,300 PKR
It will be updated soon here
It will be updated soon here
It will be updated here soon.
