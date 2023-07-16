Rs 750 Prize bond list 2023 has announced today! – Draw No 95

Draw No: 95th prize bond draw for the denomination of Rs750 announced today on Monday, 17th July 2023, at Rawalpindi.

State bank does the balloting for the Rs750 Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 750 Rs. prize bond of value 1,500,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 750 prize bond of amount Rs. 500,000 will awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 750 prize bond will be given to 1696 winners of amount Rs. 9,300/- each.

Rs 750 Prize bond list 2023

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize Rs 750 Rawalpindi 17-07-2023 1,500,000 PKR 500,000 PKR 9,300 PKR

1st Prize Winner list

It will be updated soon here

2nd Prize Winner’s list (3 Winner)

It will be updated soon here

Full list of 750 Prize bond

It will be updated here soon.

