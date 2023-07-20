Rupee crashes against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee opened at 283.87 against the US Dollar in the interbank market but later declined further.

Afterward, it fell to around 284 between 12:30 PM and 1:15 PM and remained at that level for a while before suddenly dropping below 285.

The documented open market rates for different currencies remained within the range of 289 to 297.

At close, the PKR depreciated by 0.47 percent to close at 285.14 after losing Rs. 1.34 against the dollar today.

The informal exchange rate initially docked at 298-300.

Advertisement

Today’s cash rate per dollar in Hundi clocked in at the 295-300 band while many channels (undocumented) reported rates as high as 307.

For the 5th day in a row, the PKR (Pakistani Rupee) experienced another crash. However, even though the International Monetary Fund (IMF) set a limit of 1.25 percent on the exchange rate, the gap between the PKR/USD rates at the opening and the interbank rates kept getting wider. One trader said anomalous premiums were distorting the black market with more intensity, but he still expected the PKR to dock somewhere in the region of 290 and form resistance as this might indicate the likely acceptable value of the local unit against the greenback. “Undocumented channels are booming with an unsupervised exchange of USD to PKR while overall, documented counters saw little to no activity as most trades had shifted beyond the scope of the regulator. Like yesterday, expect breaches at 290, or further below in the days to come. The new resistance line is near though, so the drop will halt later,” he remarked. The value of the rupee has decreased significantly since January 2023, going down by about Rs. 60. It has also dropped by over Rs. 109 compared to the dollar since April 2022. Today, the rupee lost Rs. 1.34 against the dollar. Advertisement Also Read Gold Prices declined in Pakistan Amid International Market Drop Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant decline. The price of 24... To stay informed about current events, Please like us our social media pages: Advertisement Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement