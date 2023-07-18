Shiba Price Prediction: Today’s Shiba Price, 19th July 2023

SHIB is a decentralized cryptocurrency that was created in 2020 by an anonymous person or group called Ryoshi. It is based on the Ethereum blockchain and is now accepted as a form of payment at hundreds of locations.

Ryoshi has said that he is a nobody and that his identity is not important. He believes that the efforts to unmask him would be underwhelming.

The SHIB token has grown in popularity since its inception and is now one of the most popular meme coins in the world. It is backed by a strong community of supporters and has the potential to become a major player in the cryptocurrency space.

Shiba Price Today

The current price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is $0.000008 USD, and its 24-hour trading volume is $85,524,639 USD. We continuously update the SHIB to USD price in real-time. Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu has experienced a decrease of 0.22%. As of now, it holds the 19th position on CoinMarketCap, with a live market capitalization of $4,534,355,232 USD. The circulating supply of SHIB coins is 589,346,914,631,298, and information about the maximum supply is not available.