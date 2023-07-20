Toyota Again Suspends Production for the 6th Time Amid Import Restrictions

Toyota IMC halts production due to part shortage from import restrictions.

Plant closed from July 21 to August 3.

LC non-issuance and supply chain disruptions cause challenges.

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) once again suspends production due to part shortage caused by import restrictions.

The assembly plant will be closed from July 21 to August 3, as notified to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Importing raw materials and obtaining shipment clearance has been challenging for the automaker and its suppliers due to non-issuance of Letters of Credit (LCs) and supply chain disruptions.

The company faces difficulties in obtaining basic materials and components from its vendors, resulting in disruptions to its supply chain.

This marks the 6th production closure this year for Indus Motor, as the company has previously faced inventory deficits and shut down from June 26 to June 27, June 3 to June 8, May 2 to May 3, February 1 to February 14, and then again from March 24 to March 27.

The local automobile industry is also grappling with similar issues, and numerous automakers are reportedly facing uncertain circumstances.

