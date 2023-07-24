Worldcoin crypto project launched by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Worldcoin, a groundbreaking cryptocurrency project led by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, is set to launch on Monday, ushering in a new era of digital identity verification. At the heart of this venture lies the World ID, an exclusive account accessible only to real humans.

Obtaining a World ID requires customers to undergo an in-person iris scan, facilitated by Worldcoin’s innovative ‘orb,’ a striking silver sphere comparable in size to a bowling ball. Once the scan confirms the person’s authenticity, a unique World ID is created.

The brainchild of San Francisco- and Berlin-based company Tools for Humanity, Worldcoin has garnered a substantial user base of 2 million during its beta phase.

With the official launch approaching, Worldcoin is ambitiously expanding its “orbing” operations to encompass 35 cities across 20 countries. As an added incentive, early adopters in select regions will receive Worldcoin’s very own cryptocurrency token, WLD.

Notably, the integration of World IDs into cryptocurrency blockchains ensures heightened privacy and immunity from control or shut down by any single entity, as emphasized by co-founder Alex Blania in a statement to Reuters.

Beyond the realm of cryptocurrencies, World IDs carry paramount significance in the age of sophisticated AI chatbots like ChatGPT, which produce remarkably human-like language.

They serve as a vital tool for distinguishing between authentic human users and AI bots in online interactions.

Anticipating the positive impact of Worldcoin, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has committed to listing the new currency, with trading scheduled to commence on Monday at 0900 GMT.

Sam Altman also stressed to Reuters that Worldcoin holds the potential to significantly contribute to reshaping the economy in light of generative AI advancements.