Yamaha YBR 125 Price in Pakistan – Find Out the Latest Cost

Yamaha YBR 125 remains a dominant choice in Pakistan’s two-wheeler market.

Impressive performance and stylish design contribute to its large fan base.

Despite price increases, Yamaha bikes maintain their popularity.

The Yamaha YBR 125, a renowned bike launched by Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd in 2015, continues to dominate the streets, even amidst fierce competition in the local two-wheeler market.

Known for its impressive performance and stylish design, the bike has garnered a large fan base in Pakistan, and it remains a leading choice in its segment.

Over time, the company has significantly increased the prices, with the most affordable Yamaha bike YB125Z now priced at Rs380,000, while the top-of-the-line YBR 125G Matte Gray model costs over Rs4 lakh.

Despite the substantial price surge, buyers have not been deterred from choosing Yamaha bikes, as the brand continues to be associated with quality and offers resale benefits. Yamaha maintains its reputation as a reliable choice for customers seeking both performance and value for money.

Yamaha Bikes Latest Prices Pakistan

Models Price Yamaha YB 125Z Rs380,500 Yamaha YB 125Z-DX Rs408,000 Yamaha YBR 125 Rs419,000 Yamaha YBR 125G Rs436,000 YBR 125G Matte Gray Rs436,000

