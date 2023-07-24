Advertisement
Edition: English
Yamaha YBR 125 Price in Pakistan – Find Out the Latest Cost

Articles
Yamaha YBR 125 Price in Pakistan – Find Out the Latest Cost

  • Yamaha YBR 125 remains a dominant choice in Pakistan’s two-wheeler market.
  • Impressive performance and stylish design contribute to its large fan base.
  • Despite price increases, Yamaha bikes maintain their popularity.
The Yamaha YBR 125, a renowned bike launched by Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd in 2015, continues to dominate the streets, even amidst fierce competition in the local two-wheeler market.

Known for its impressive performance and stylish design, the bike has garnered a large fan base in Pakistan, and it remains a leading choice in its segment.

Over time, the company has significantly increased the prices, with the most affordable Yamaha bike YB125Z now priced at Rs380,000, while the top-of-the-line YBR 125G Matte Gray model costs over Rs4 lakh.

Despite the substantial price surge, buyers have not been deterred from choosing Yamaha bikes, as the brand continues to be associated with quality and offers resale benefits. Yamaha maintains its reputation as a reliable choice for customers seeking both performance and value for money.

Yamaha Bikes Latest Prices Pakistan

ModelsPrice
Yamaha YB 125ZRs380,500
Yamaha YB 125Z-DXRs408,000
Yamaha YBR 125Rs419,000
Yamaha YBR 125GRs436,000
YBR 125G Matte GrayRs436,000

 

