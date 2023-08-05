BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 6th Aug 2023

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that was introduced in 2008 by an individual or group known as Satoshi Nakamoto.

It was launched in January 2009 and operates on a peer-to-peer network, enabling direct transactions between participants without the need for intermediaries.

Nakamoto’s intention was to create a system that allows online payments to be sent directly between parties without relying on financial institutions.

While there were earlier ideas for decentralized electronic currencies, Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency to be implemented and used.

